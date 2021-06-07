GOP chair expects former Nevada AG Laxalt to run for Senate

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt speaks during a news conference outside of the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas, Nev. Florida Sen. Rick Scott, the chair of the National Republican Senate Committee says he expects former Laxalt to challenge incumbent Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto next year. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS – The head of the Senate Republican political arm says he expects former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt to challenge Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada next year.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, the chair of the National Republican Senate Committee, told The Associated Press that he has been in touch with Laxalt, whom he considers “a great candidate.”

“I think Adam will run,” Scott said in a recent interview. “He has not told me that he for sure will run. But I’ll actually be surprised if he doesn’t."

Laxalt, a close ally of former President Donald Trump's and part of a Nevada political dynasty, would give Republicans a boost in their quest to seize the Senate majority in next year's midterm elections. The GOP needs to flip just one seat nationally to take control of the Senate, which would break up the Democrats' hold of the White House and Congress.

Beyond Trump, Laxalt is well-connected to some of the Republican Party's most ambitious leaders, who have been drawn to the first-in-the-West presidential caucus state in recent years to attend his annual Basque Fundraiser. The headliners for this August's cookout in northern Nevada include 2024 presidential prospects, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was Laxalt’s roommate in the Navy.

The national political landscape is far from set more than a year before the election, but Republicans see legitimate pickup opportunities in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and New Hampshire, while Democrats are bullish about Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Ohio.

Nevada has trended blue in recent years, but it’s still considered a swing state.

President Joe Biden won the state by 2 percentage points in November. The Democrat overwhelmingly won Latinos, who make up a significant slice of the state's electorate, but Trump made inroads with those voters amid signs of frustration at coronavirus-related restrictions.

