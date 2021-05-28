Breyer 'basically optimistic' about US despite polarization

FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington. Breyer is talking with the head of the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia and taking questions from students on Friday, May 28. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON – The country may be increasingly divided along partisan lines, but Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer said Friday that he remains optimistic that America's system of democracy will continue to work.

“I am basically optimistic, and I don't know how much that's justified,” Breyer said.

The 82-year-old justice, who has spent more than 25 years on the court, said that when he worked on Capitol Hill, his former boss, Sen. Edward Kennedy, used to say that the country swings, “sometimes to extremes in one way, sometimes to extremes the other way, but it sort of rights itself eventually." Breyer suggested he agrees.

The justice made the comments in a video appearance as part of an event for students hosted by Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center. Breyer, who spoke from his book-lined Supreme Court office, was not asked about recent calls by some for his retirement.

Whether Breyer will step down has been the subject of speculation for months. Some liberals have said he should retire to allow President Joe Biden to choose his successor while Democrats have narrow control of the Senate.

Breyer has been mum about his plans, but he has recently cautioned against thinking of the court as another political institution, a sentiment he repeated Friday.

Breyer also discussed why he rarely votes to overturn past decisions. That's a fraught issue on the current court with the addition of more conservative justices seen as being potentially more willing to reexamine past decisions, including landmark abortion rights rulings. Breyer said following precedent is important.

“Part of what it’s doing is to allow people to plan their lives. ... The law might not be perfect. But if you’re changing it all the time, people won’t know what to do. The more you change it, the more people will ask to have it changed,” he said.

