Biden doubling spending to prepare for hurricanes, storms

President Joe Biden, with first lady Jill Biden, waves as they walk from Marine One upon arrival on the Ellipse at the White House, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Washington. Biden is returning from Camp David. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is doubling U.S. emergency spending to help communities prepare for hurricanes and other extreme weather events, while launching a new effort at NASA to better understand and track the impacts of climate change.

The $1 billion in spending being announced Monday is a small fraction of what the U.S. spends on weather-related disasters. Last year alone, the nation endured 22 separate weather and climate-related disasters with losses greater than $1 billion each. The disasters, including wildfires, hurricanes and snowstorms, had a cumulative price tag of nearly $100 billion.

2021 has already had significant winter storms that caused a deadly blackout in Texas and other states and underscore the damage caused by climate change.

Forecasters predict the Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but is unlikely to be as severe as 2020’s record-shattering year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said last week that the hurricane season, which runs from June through November, will likely see 13 to 20 named storms, including at least six that will become hurricanes and three to five categorized as major hurricanes with winds of more than 110 mph (177 kilometers per hour).

Biden will make the funding announcement during a visit to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s headquarters Monday afternoon, where he will receive a briefing on this year’s outlook for the Atlantic hurricane season.

As climate change threatens to bring more extreme events such as increased floods, sea level rise and intensifying droughts and wildfires, the Biden administration said it is the government's responsibility to better prepare and support communities before disasters occur, rather than simply respond afterward.

Officials pledged to increase investment in climate research to improve understanding of extreme weather events and hone decision-making on climate resilience, adaptation and mitigation. The new funding should help ensure that communities have the resources they need to build resilience prior to these crises, the White House said.