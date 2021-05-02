Here is roundup of Houston-area unofficial election results

HOUSTON – Across the Houston area, residents cast their ballots for a number of races and propositions.
Here are the unofficial election results, as of Saturday night, released by local municipalities:
Election results for some of the major races in Harris County. To see the complete list visit here.
These unofficial results represent 70 of 102 voting centers reporting.
City of Humble, Mayor
Norman Funderburk ... 418
Arliss Ann Bentley ... 241
City of Pasadena, Mayor
