Harris County gets new voting machines. Here’s how they will work

HOUSTON – Harris County has some new voting machines.

Isabel Longoria, the county’s elections administrator, introduced the new machines to the public Wednesday.

They’re touch-screen voting systems. Longoria said the technology allows you to pick your language and your font size, and it also creates a paper trail.

“You get a paper ballot at the end so you can check your selection, so you can make sure how you voted is exactly what shows up, and then you have to return that paper into a secure ballot box so that it is counted,” Longoria said.

Longoria said the first election on these machines will be May 1.