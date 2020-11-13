66ºF

Politics

Trump could ink book deal worth $100M

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: Donald Trump, Simon & Schuster, books, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama
A collection of books about President Donald Trump, from left, "Siege" by Michael Wolff, "Devil's Bargain" by Joshua Green, "Where Law Ends" by Andrew Weissmann, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership" by James Comey, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" by Michael Wolff, "Rage" by Bob Woodward, "Too Much and Never Enough" by Mary L. Trump, "Disloyal" by Michael Cohen, "Donald Trump V. The United States" by Michael S. Schmidt, "Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World" by H. R. McMaster and "Wicked Game" by Rick Gates appear on a shelf in Westchester County, N.Y. on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. One of publishing's most thriving genres of the past four years, books Trump, is not going to end when he leaves office. In 2021 look for waves of releases about the Trump administration and about the president's loss to Democratic candidate Joe Biden. (AP Photo)
A collection of books about President Donald Trump, from left, "Siege" by Michael Wolff, "Devil's Bargain" by Joshua Green, "Where Law Ends" by Andrew Weissmann, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership" by James Comey, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" by Michael Wolff, "Rage" by Bob Woodward, "Too Much and Never Enough" by Mary L. Trump, "Disloyal" by Michael Cohen, "Donald Trump V. The United States" by Michael S. Schmidt, "Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World" by H. R. McMaster and "Wicked Game" by Rick Gates appear on a shelf in Westchester County, N.Y. on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. One of publishing's most thriving genres of the past four years, books Trump, is not going to end when he leaves office. In 2021 look for waves of releases about the Trump administration and about the president's loss to Democratic candidate Joe Biden. (AP Photo)

HOUSTON – In the last four years, books about President Donald Trump have been in-demand, and that isn’t expected to slow down anytime soon.

A few book publishers are considering a new tone on Trump.

According to Page Six, one source familiar with the president said: “Trump is being bombarded with book and TV deals that could be worth a staggering $100 million.” Trump is also reportedly being courted by some conservative TV outlets.

However, the source told Page Six the book and television deals are plan-B “if he doesn’t win the vote war.”

It is also unclear which publisher will ink a deal with Trump, but he published his most recent book, “Crippled America,” with Simon & Schuster.

This discussion comes as former President Barack Obama is set to release a new book, “A Promised Land.” Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, agreed to a reported $65 million deal with Crown in 2017, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: