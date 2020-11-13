Trump could ink book deal worth $100M

HOUSTON – In the last four years, books about President Donald Trump have been in-demand, and that isn’t expected to slow down anytime soon.

A few book publishers are considering a new tone on Trump.

According to Page Six, one source familiar with the president said: “Trump is being bombarded with book and TV deals that could be worth a staggering $100 million.” Trump is also reportedly being courted by some conservative TV outlets.

However, the source told Page Six the book and television deals are plan-B “if he doesn’t win the vote war.”

It is also unclear which publisher will ink a deal with Trump, but he published his most recent book, “Crippled America,” with Simon & Schuster.

This discussion comes as former President Barack Obama is set to release a new book, “A Promised Land.” Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, agreed to a reported $65 million deal with Crown in 2017, according to the Associated Press.