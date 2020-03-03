Beto O’Rourke takes Democratic candidate Joe Biden to Whataburger for true Texas experience

HOUSTON – What’s more Texas than Whataburger? Beto O’Rourke posted a Facebook Live of him and Democratic candidate Joe Biden chowing down at Whataburger for a true Texas experience in Dallas.

Biden and O’Rourke were greeted with cheers as they entered the fast-food restaurant.

Whataburger! Posted by Beto O'Rourke on Monday, March 2, 2020

Biden and O’Rouke also spoke to guests and gave out autographs. We are not sure what they ordered to eat, but it looked to be a No. 1, which is a popular item on the menu. Biden also said he got a milkshake along with his meal.

The two were spotted out after O’Rourke announced his endorsement for Biden along with South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar Monday night.

“We need someone who can beat Donald Trump,” O’Rourke said. “And in Joe Biden we have that man.”

Biden held a rally in Houston at Texas Southern University before he headed to Dallas for another rally Monday night.

The Associated Press has contributed to this report.