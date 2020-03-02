LIVE VIDEO: Joe Biden campaigns in Houston ahead of Super Tuesday

HOUSTON – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is holding a rally Monday in Houston to generate support ahead of Super Tuesday.

The event will take place at 1 p.m. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.

The former vice president also plans to visit Dallas while in Texas. He is expected to make a trip to California as well.

One of Biden’s leading moderate rivals, Pete Buttigieg, suspended his campaign Sunday just 24 hours after Biden scored a resounding victory in South Carolina, his first of the 2020 roller coaster nomination fight. Buttigieg and Biden spoke late Sunday night, but it was unclear if Buttigieg planned to endorse the former vice president.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Monday that she is suspending her presidential campaign and plans to endorse Biden.

The Associated Press has contributed to this report.