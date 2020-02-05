68ºF

Politics

Did President Trump and Nancy Pelosi snub each other at the State of the Union address

KPRC Staff Writer

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the House chamber on February 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump is delivering his third State of the Union address on the night before the U.S. Senate is set to vote in his impeachment trial. (Photo by Leah Millis-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the House chamber on February 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump is delivering his third State of the Union address on the night before the U.S. Senate is set to vote in his impeachment trial. (Photo by Leah Millis-Pool/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Social media is speculating on two big things after President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday night. Did House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Trump snub each other.

The Handshake

As Trump arrived at the U.S. Capitol, he handed a folder to Vice President Mike Pence and Pelosi.

In a video, now going viral online, Pelosi took the folder from Trump and extended her hand to shake his. Trump turned away from her to face the crowd and Pelosi was left hanging.

Here’s a slow-motion video of the interaction:

In a video posted by the Washington Post from a different angle, it appears as though Trump looks at her for a split second as he turned away.

Here’s yet another angle:

It is unclear if the president intentionally didn’t shake Pelosi’s hand.

The papers

At the end of the address, as Trump still stood at the podium, Pelosi reached into a black folder and began ripping papers behind Trump. It is unclear what papers Pelosi ripped or if they were in response to the missed handshake. See that video below:

The State of the Union address comes one day before the U.S. Senate is expected to acquit Trump in his impeachment trial. You can find KPRC 2′s full coverage of the trial here.

Do you think Trump and Pelosi snubbed each other? Tell us in the comments.

