Did President Trump and Nancy Pelosi snub each other at the State of the Union address

HOUSTON – Social media is speculating on two big things after President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday night. Did House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Trump snub each other.

The Handshake

As Trump arrived at the U.S. Capitol, he handed a folder to Vice President Mike Pence and Pelosi.

In a video, now going viral online, Pelosi took the folder from Trump and extended her hand to shake his. Trump turned away from her to face the crowd and Pelosi was left hanging.

Here’s a slow-motion video of the interaction:

Trump just refused to shake Pelosi’s hand. pic.twitter.com/4NkKtzUyNY — John Aravosis🇺🇸 (@aravosis) February 5, 2020

In a video posted by the Washington Post from a different angle, it appears as though Trump looks at her for a split second as he turned away.

As he walked to the podium for his address, President Trump did not shake Speaker Nancy Pelosi's hand, although it was unclear whether it was an intentional snub https://t.co/UOJyqNXas1 pic.twitter.com/hxW5J0LKib — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 5, 2020

Here’s yet another angle:

trump ignoring pelosi’s handshake set the tone; the house chamber divide like the nation



i think we’re talking to ourselves,,, #sotu pic.twitter.com/P5cATaEXbk — 𝕡𝕖𝕒𝕣𝕝 𝕘𝕒𝕓𝕖𝕝 ✿ (@PearlGabel) February 5, 2020

It is unclear if the president intentionally didn’t shake Pelosi’s hand.

The papers

At the end of the address, as Trump still stood at the podium, Pelosi reached into a black folder and began ripping papers behind Trump. It is unclear what papers Pelosi ripped or if they were in response to the missed handshake. See that video below:

The State of the Union address comes one day before the U.S. Senate is expected to acquit Trump in his impeachment trial. You can find KPRC 2′s full coverage of the trial here.

