What’s next for Tony Buzbee? Hosting a Houston food show called ‘Uninvited.’

HOUSTON – Tony Buzbee is leaving politics behind and turning his passion for food into a new side gig, his own food-themed show.

Buzbee announced via Facebook that his fan page, previously dedicated to his Houston mayoral campaign, would be converting into a page for his new show, “Uninvited."

Buzbee, who in December lost the Houston mayoral runoff election to Sylvester Turner, will dedicate some of his free time, away from his full-time job as a lawyer, to highlighting “unique, authentic and one-of-a-kind” restaurants across the city.

“I have been fortunate enough to eat at all of those places in Houston recognized as ‘the best’ --those places on every list. But now, I’m going deeper,” read a fragment on his Facebook fan page. “I want to know about the people that prepare our food, where they come from, what they care about, and what makes them tick.”

There is no information yet on when or where his show will air but Buzbee has been posting teaser videos about some of the restaurants he will be featuring.