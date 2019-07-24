'It's a sideshow': Local politicians sound off on Mueller's testimony

HOUSTON - In some of the most highly anticipated congressional testimony in years, former special counsel Robert Mueller took questions Wednesday from lawmakers for the first time since opening his investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

Several Texas representatives took part in the questioning and local political players were also watching closely.

Here's a look at what the local politicians said.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D) - Houston

"Let me be clear on what we accomplished today. Riveted throughout the entire line of questioning, over and over again, is the president obstructed justice. And the clearer point -- there needs not be an underlying crime to obstruct justice. Those are elements of the Constitutional process of impeachment."

Rep. Al Green (D) - Houston

“Now that we have read Mr. Mueller’s report and heard his testimony, we have only two choices. Either Congress will invoke the constitutional impeachment of the president or continue to allow the President to be above the law. We must take a stand against the president’s lawlessness, bigotry, obstructive behavior and overall unfitness to be president. This can only be accomplished through impeachment.”

Rep. Will Hurd (R) - Helotes

Hurd questioned Mueller on whether Russia will keep trying to influence elections.

Hurd: "In your investigation, did you think this was a single attempt by the Russians to get involved in our election, or did you find evidence to suggest that they'll try to do this again?"

Mueller: "It wasn't a single attempt. They're doing it as we sit here. And they expect to do it during the next campaign."

Texas Republicans led the charge in casting the probe as unfair to the president.

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R) - Tyler

"The fact that you ran it out two years means you perpetuated injustice."

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R) - Heath

"Donald Trump is not above the law, he's not, but he damn sure should not be below the law, which is where volume two of this report puts him."

Local Democratic and Republican Party representatives also spoke out about the seven-hour long testimony.

D.J. Ybarra, executive director of the Harris County Democratic Party

"We're not learning anything new. The Mueller report already said it didn't exonerate the president. The divisive president is motivating people here locally to do more work and to make sure we are hitting the ground running getting ready for 2020."

Paul Simpson, chairman of the Harris County Republican Party

"This is really just nonsense. It's a sideshow. It's a distraction. Rather than fixing our problems at the border and the crisis down there, rather than addressing health care, rather than simply renaming a post office, the Democrats keep flogging a dead horse."

