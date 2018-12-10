Police use music video to track down 20 accused of illegal weapon possession

These 20 people were charged with illegally possesing weapons during a music video shoot at a Houston park in March.

HOUSTON - Two rappers and 18 gang members are facing gun charges after police said they were brandishing weapons during a music video shoot at a Houston park earlier this year.

In March, two rappers, Emekwanem Biosah Jr, A.K.A. Maxo Kreme, and Warren Brown, A.K.A. NFL Cartell Bo, had a run-in with police while filming a rap video at Lakewood Park.

The rappers were filming at the park, which is next to Hillard Elementary School, at about the time school was being let out. Some students made it into the video.

PHOTOS: 20 arrested after music video shoot at Houston park

Also in the video were about a dozen loaded guns, some of them stolen, according to police. The guns were being used as props and the extras holding the weapons were all documented street gang members and rappers, according to police.

When police arrived at the park, most of the people ran, leaving the weapons behind, according to police.

Some of them had open warrants and were arrested on the spot, police said.

Drugs were also found, police said.

The video was released two months later and has about 2 million views on YouTube.

Police said they used the video to track down and identify everyone in the video who was holding a weapon.

Twenty people were charged with illegal possession of a weapon, according to police.

Brown, a convicted felon, was charged with illegally possessing two assault rifles and with threatening a police officer on the way to jail. He was released on bond and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor, but police said he cut it off and has not been seen or heard from since.

Brown and eight other gang members remain on the run, police said.

Four others were on probation or parole.

Aspiring rapper Kenyon Tennesse, shown in the video holding a child, is dead. Before he could be charged, Tennessee was killed last month along with another man, outside a Westside nightclub.

