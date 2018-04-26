Woman killed, man injured in southwest Houston shooting

HOUSTON - Officers are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, police said.
The shooting was reported at 10:27 a.m. near the intersection of Chimney Rock Road and Gasmer Drive.
Houston police said they received a call about a disturbance. Officers arrived and found a woman’s body, police said.
Investigators said it appears the woman was shot in the head.
Police said a man who was also shot was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The victim’s identity was not immediately released.
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.