Woman killed, man injured in southwest Houston shooting

HOUSTON - Officers are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported at 10:27 a.m. near the intersection of Chimney Rock Road and Gasmer Drive.

Houston police said they received a call about a disturbance. Officers arrived and found a woman’s body, police said.

Investigators said it appears the woman was shot in the head.

Police said a man who was also shot was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

