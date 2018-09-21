Carjacking suspect arrested after high-speed chase

HOUSTON - A carjacking suspect was taken into custody Friday morning after a high-speed police chase in southeast Houston, according to police.

The suspect in a silver vehicle, which police said was stolen at gunpoint, was traveling at high speeds on Dixie Farm Road with multiple patrol cars in pursuit.

The suspect crashed into a white Cadillac, then smashed into a black mini-van at the intersection of Dixie Farm Road and Galveston Road.

Law enforcement then dragged the suspect out of the driver's side door and handcuffed him.

Two guns were found in the vehicle, according to police.

