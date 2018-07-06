Driver in tow truck crashes in Sugar Land during chase

HOUSTON - Houston police chased a driver in a tow truck Friday, according to authorities.

Police said the chase started when the tow truck was involved in a crash and left the scene of the crash on Bellaire Boulevard at Highway 6.

After a lengthy chase, the tow truck crashed into a truck at the intersection of Highway 90 and Brooks Street, in Sugar Land.

The driver of the tow truck was taken into custody. It is not clear what charges he will be facing.

The driver of the truck that was involved in the crash at the end of the chase exited his truck and was being checked out by authorities. It is not clear if he suffered any injuries.

