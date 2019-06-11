Police: 4 in custody after 7 break into Spring Branch gun shop, lead police on chase

Four people are in custody, three others are on the run after a burglary-turned-chase across north Houston.

According to authorities, the burglars broke into a gun store on Elmview Driver near Neuens Road in the Spring Branch area.

The store owner told police he lives near the store and heard the alarm go off so he went to see what was going on.

When he arrived, he found several burglars in the store, so he confronted them and even held a couple of them at gunpoint, police said.

According to authorities, when they arrived, five of the burglars fled on foot and two others took off in a truck.

Two of the five who fled on foot were caught, police said. One of them was bitten by a K-9 officer and was taken to a hospital to be treated.

The two who drove off led police on a chase from the store in northwest Houston across north Houston, until finally coming to a stop near Wiley Road and Friendly Road in a neighborhood in northeast Houston, police said.

Both those men were taken into custody, authorities said.

Police said they found multiple stolen guns inside the vehicle.

Authorities are still looking for the three other burglars who fled on foot.

The identities and ages of the burglars have not yet been released. Authorities said the business owner was not injured.

