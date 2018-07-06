PlaneBae update: Hunky soccer player hints at hope of relationship with 'PlaneGirl'

HOUSTON - The former professional soccer player dubbed #PlaneBae is hinting at the possibility of romance between himself and a woman called "Plane Girl" following a hilarious Twitter thread of their meeting on a recent flight.

Euan Holden tweeted “Can’t beat that feeling when you get to see her again” in reference to the woman only identified as Helen, whom he met on a recent flight from New York to Dallas.

Can’t beat that feeling when you get to see her again 😍😊 https://t.co/ef6paQ7yeN — Euan Holden (@EuanHolden) July 5, 2018

Holden later quoted a tweet from "The Today Show" of the story on how the two met as chronicled by a woman named Rosey Blair via Twitter, posting an emoji of a heart and a plane.

He even thanked everyone for respecting Helen’s privacy in a video posted to Twitter Thursday afternoon.

Later Thursday he tweeted “And it gets better.”

And it gets better 😁❤️✈️ — Euan Holden (@EuanHolden) July 5, 2018

Holden has connections to Texas. He played soccer at Clements High School in Sugar Land, and later played at both the University of Connecticut and University of New Mexico, according to Heavy.com. He played for the Austin Aztex U23 team in the summer of 2008 and was drafted by the Houston Dynamo in 2010.

Euan Holden's brother, Stuart Holden, is also a former professional soccer player. He is now covering the World Cup.

Helen, the woman nicknamed “Plane Girl” appears to be single and is a personal trainer according to Blair.

Blair and her husband switched seats with Helen before the flight took off and even joked that her new seat partner might be the love of her life.

Last night on a flight home, my boyfriend and I asked a woman to switch seats with me so we could sit together. We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life and well, now I present you with this thread. — Rosey Blair (@roseybeeme) July 3, 2018

Stay with KPRC 2 for the next chapters of this possible sweeping romance.

