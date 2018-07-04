News

#PlaneBae: Hilarious, viral Twitter thread involves former Houston Dynamo player's brother

This is how mid-air romance played out on social media

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
Euan Holden/RoseyBlair

HOUSTON - A woman’s Twitter stream going viral over budding romance on a flight involving a former Houston Dynamo player's brother.

Euan Holden is Stuart Holden’s brother. Stuart starred for the Houston Dynamo, and is now a soccer broadcaster.

But his brother, Euan, is the star now after he was seen cozying up to a woman on a Dallas-bound flight Monday night.

The drama began after Twitter user Rosey Blair asked to switch seats with a woman so she could sit with her boyfriend.This is where the magic starts.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Blair says in one of her tweets that the woman seen in the photos and videos has not identified herself. If KPRC2 learns her identity if she wishes to share it, we will.  

In the meantime, Euan Holden seems to be soaking up the spotlight on Twitter.

 

 

Stuart Holden has weighed in on the fun, tweeting his own acknowledgement of his brother's newfound fame. 

 

