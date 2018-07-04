PlaneBae: Hilarious, viral Twitter thread involves former Houston Dynamo player's brother

HOUSTON - A woman’s Twitter stream going viral over budding romance on a flight involving a former Houston Dynamo player's brother.

Euan Holden is Stuart Holden’s brother. Stuart starred for the Houston Dynamo, and is now a soccer broadcaster.

But his brother, Euan, is the star now after he was seen cozying up to a woman on a Dallas-bound flight Monday night.

The drama began after Twitter user Rosey Blair asked to switch seats with a woman so she could sit with her boyfriend.This is where the magic starts.

Last night on a flight home, my boyfriend and I asked a woman to switch seats with me so we could sit together. We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life and well, now I present you with this thread. — Rosey Blair (@roseybeeme) July 3, 2018

Super entertaining!!! 😍😍 truly hope they come across this thread! pic.twitter.com/2LHQ2Z1eyX — Nisha 🇨🇦 (@finegraphite) July 4, 2018

He did! — Rosey Blair (@roseybeeme) July 4, 2018

Dang, he is Stuart Holden’s (former player for the U.S national team and current Fox soccer broadcaster) brother!! — Coach Webb (@utleysoccer) July 4, 2018

This is the creepiest stalking thread I have ever seen. I'm not sure this is great behavior to post people's private life on twitter without their consent. It's cool they might have hooked up, but you did nothing to help them. Kind of mean to use this for internet points. — Michael Mandt (@Drakesylvan) July 4, 2018

You know Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams playing these parts......The Notebook 2: To the Skies — Just In Time (@justintime5511) July 4, 2018

This is so beautiful. So so beautiful pic.twitter.com/r0zFCx4YiJ — Sika Kɔkɔɔ (@abbanofficial) July 4, 2018

Congratulations guys, You made a lot of people over the world very happy and have given us a reason to believe in love. — Tanaz Bhesania (@TBhesania) July 4, 2018

This is the best thing I read in a while pic.twitter.com/GFlNWGQ9Il — Rena (@Ayano7Aishi) July 4, 2018

READ THE FULL THREAD.

Blair says in one of her tweets that the woman seen in the photos and videos has not identified herself. If KPRC2 learns her identity if she wishes to share it, we will.

In the meantime, Euan Holden seems to be soaking up the spotlight on Twitter.

Hilarious... Knew you were taking pictures 😂 https://t.co/dTuFA8RI1O — Euan Holden (@EuanHolden) July 4, 2018

Mornin’ world 🌎...? You guys are cracking me up with ‘PlaneBae’. Where do I even start the day? Breakfast? — Euan Holden (@EuanHolden) July 4, 2018

Stuart Holden has weighed in on the fun, tweeting his own acknowledgement of his brother's newfound fame.

On FaceTime with my brother @EuanHolden aka #HunkyPlaneGuy or #PlaneBae who has become a viral sensation overnight. Also trying to find out if I’ll have a sister in law soon. Twitter thread is amazing: check @roseybeeme timeline if you haven’t yet. pic.twitter.com/aMQxCokn5j — Stu Holden (@stuholden) July 4, 2018

