UPDATE: Plane with 3 DEA agents on board crashes into vehicles near Sugar Land

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A small plane with three Drug Enforcement Agency agents on board crashed Wednesday near Sugar Land, according to authorities.

The single-engine Cessna went down about 3 p.m. near the intersection of Voss Road and Highway 6 while attempting to land at Sugar Land Regional Airport, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson.

Officials said one person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly before the crash, the pilot reported engine problems, the spokesperson said.

VIDEO: Small plane crashes into vehicles near Sugar Land

Officials said the plane struck at least two vehicles and a power line.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls was amazed that the crash didn't cause more damage or injuries.

"You look at the aircraft and say, 'Gosh, this could horrible.' I mean, look at the houses around here," Nehls said. "To be able to set it down right here and to be able to walk out of there (with only) minor injuries is quite an accomplishment, I guess."

After the crash, the plane was leaking fuel, but no fire started.

Residents in the area that witnessed the crash were going through their daily routine when the plane fell from the sky.

"I was actually in my backyard taking my dogs out and a few minutes later I caught a glimpse of the plane actually coming down," Alfredo Aviles said.

The power was out in the area for a while after the crash, causing nearby Kempner High School to cancel a meeting.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.