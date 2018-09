ARCOLA, Texas - A pilot walked away uninjured after crashing his small plane into a ditch in Arcola Wednesday, hours after another plane crashed near Sugar Land with three DEA agents aboard.

The second crash was reported around 5 p.m. Wednesday near the area of South Post Oak Road and McKeever Boulevard.

SKY 2 flew over the scene and the plane's nose was in the water of a ditch.

VIDEO: Small plane crashes into ditch in Arcola

Update: No injuries and being investigated by @TxDPS out of Brazoria County. #HouNews https://t.co/xZpVwVAehH — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) September 19, 2018

