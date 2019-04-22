6 dead after plane that departed West Houston Airport crashes in Kerrville, DPS says

KERRVILLE, Texas - Six people died Monday near Kerrville in a crash involving a plane that departed from the West Houston Airport.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the twin-engine Beechcraft BE58 crashed just before 9 a.m. while preparing to land at Kerrville Municipal Airport.

FAA officials said six people were believed to be aboard the plane.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, all six people were killed.

Sheriff's Office officials said the plane crashed into a ravine.

Investigators with the FAA are headed to the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and will be in charge of the investigation.

This story is developing.

