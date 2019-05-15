Small plane overturns at Manvel airstrip

MANVEL, Texas - A small plane crashed Wednesday at an airstrip in Manvel south of Houston.

The crash was reported about 2:15 p.m. at the Wolfe Airpark at the corner of Belcher and Frey roads.

According to officials at the Texas Department of Public Safety, preliminary information indicates the Cessna was landing when it flipped.

The pilot was not injured in the crash.

Federal investigators are responding to the scene, according to DPS officials.

