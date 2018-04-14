Petition started to recall West U councilwoman caught in President Trump shirt controversy

WEST UNIVERSITY, Texas - Dozens of volunteers within West University Place will seek signatures for a recall petition in an effort to remove councilwoman Kellye Burke from her seat.

The push to oust Burke comes nearly two weeks after Burke taunted a 14-year-old girl for wearing a Trump T-shirt outside of a West U cookie shop. Burke has since apologized but some of her constituents are calling for her removal.

“A lot of people have said they voted for her and like this councilwoman but they’re shocked that this would happen,” said Jay Cohen, who is assisting with the recall petition. “She doesn’t represent their values any longer.”

Cohen will be among more than 20 West U residents who will volunteer his time to collect signatures. Cohen said the group hopes to get between 1,200 and 1,500 signatures.

“So it’s 15 percent of the registered voters in West U and it’s our understanding that that number is kind of a moving target as registered voters come and go,” he said.

Burke received 1,264 votes in May on 2017 when she was elected. Cohen said after all the signatures are collected, they plan to move forward with the next phase of the recall process.

“Once that happens the city secretary has 30 days to review all the signatures and see if there’s a recall,” Burke said.

Volunteers will stand outside City Hall — closest to the police station on University Boulevard — to collect signatures on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m to 6 p.m.

An attorney representing Burke could not be reached for comment.

