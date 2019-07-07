Person shot in road rage incident, but shooter wasn't inside either vehicle, deputies say

Authorities near the scene of a road rage shooting in northwest Harris County on July 7, 2019.

HOUSTON - Deputies are trying to figure out just what happened in a road rage incident that has landed one person in the hospital after a shooting in northwest Harris County.

Deputies tell KPRC 2 the shooter was not in either of the vehicles. He is actually a homeowner, authorities say.

The shooting happened in the 16600 block of Royal Mile Lane and Tain Drive.

Authorities from the Harris County Sheriff's Office say the drivers of a red Ford F150 and a Toyota Camry twere in some kind of road rage incident when they stopped in front of a man's home on Royal Mile Lane and Tain Drive. The homeowner tells authorities that when he asked the drivers to leave, the driver of the Camry tried to run him over, so the homeowner shot at the vehicle.

The driver was struck at least once, then drove off a few blocks. He stopped on Ben Nevis.

Cy-Fair emergency responders transported the man to Ben Taub. He is expected to survive

Authorities say deputies found multiple bullet casings in the front yard of the house where the shooting occurred.

The man who opened fire is cooperating for the most part, authorities say. There were no other witnesses to the shooting.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.