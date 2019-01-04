Person of interest sought after 3 children killed in shooting, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Three children were killed in a shooting Thursday night, according to police.

A woman was also injured in the shooting around 6:15 p.m. at the Pointe Ann Apartments at 1225 10th St. N. in Texas City, according to police.

Authorities said when they arrived at the apartment, officers found three dead juveniles and a woman with a gunshot wound to her head.

The children are believed to be 5, 2 and an infant, police said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition, according to authorities.

Authorities said Juniad Hashim Mehmood is a person of interest in the shooting. Mehmood is a 27-year-old black man who stands about 6 feet tall and weighs about 220 pounds. Police said Mehmood is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached if he is found.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Texas City Police Department at 409-643-5720.

