1 killed in crash after 14-year-old driver runs red light in north Harris County, officials say

HOUSTON - A woman was killed in a crash after a 14-year-old driver failed to stop at a red light Tuesday afternoon in north Harris County, police said.

The crash was reported at 2:20 p.m. at the intersection in the 2000 block of Aldine Westfield Road and Aldine Mail Route.

Deputies said a group of teens in a GMC Acadia was throwing eggs at another driver, who then began to chase the teens' vehicle. Deputies said the teen driver ran a red light going at least 60 mph and hit a 30-year-old woman's truck. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The teen driver and passenger in the GMC were taken to LBJ Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. The third teen was not injured.

The other driver did not stop and investigators are looking for a yellow or gold late-model 1970s Lincoln Continental with white top, officials said.

No arrests have been made.

The intersection is shut down while the investigation continues.

Aldine Mail Route fatal crash: an suv, driven by a 14 year old ran a red light at high-rate of speed striking another truck. A female, in her 30’s, pronounced dead. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/s4Kth6PulY — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 2, 2019

