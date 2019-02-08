Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 vehicles that left scene

CROSBY, Texas - Deputies said a man died after being hit by two vehicles Thursday in east Harris County.

The crash was reported about 10:50 p.m. on F.M. Road 2100 near North Diamondhead Boulevard.

According to Harris County deputies, a man was standing in the northbound lane of the road when a car hit him. Deputies said the car went off the road, hit a ditch and stopped. Deputies said the driver of the car ran from the scene.

Deputies said that as the victim was lying in the road, a pickup ran over him. The pickup also left the scene, deputies said.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Matthew Kimmell. He was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he died Friday morning.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

