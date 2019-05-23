Pearland ISD removes hairstyle restrictions from dress code after recent incident

A Pearland ISD student had his haircut colored in after a school administrator said it was in violation of the district's dress code policy.

PEARLAND, Texas - The Pearland Independent School District made changes to its dress code for the upcoming school year.

The district said students are allowed to wear hijabs and other Muslim-related clothing without bringing a note from home. Officials also said parents and students would only be questioned when it is unclear that a student is wearing something for religious-related reasons.

The district was under fire recently after an administrator was accused of using a marker to color in a student's haircut.

On April 17, a Berry Miller Junior High School campus administrator told the 13-year-old boy that his new haircut was in violation of the school's dress code and gave the boy the following options: notify his mother, receive disciplinary action or fill in the shape of the missing hair with a marker.

READ: Pearland ISD administrator accused of using marker to color in boy's haircut

The student chose the last option. Pearland ISD said the administrator was placed on administrative leave.

Pearland ISD's previous dress code stated: "Hair must be neat, clean and well groomed. Extreme hairstyles such as carvings, mohawks, spikes, etc. are not allowed."

A summary of the major changes to the dress code are as follows:

Blouses, shirts and dresses may be solid or multi-colored and include stripes, plaids or multi-prints

Campus/district spirit shirts may include college or professional sports teams

Jeans may be distressed, but not to the extent that skin is showing

Restrictions on hairstyles and carvings have been removed, yet distracting colors remain prohibited

Head coverings such as hats, caps, bandanas or hair rollers are not allowed (an exception will be made for religious headwear).

Click here to see the 2019-2020 dress code.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.