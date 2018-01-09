Pearland family offers $100K reward for information about mother's murderer

PEARLAND, Texas - A Pearland family is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who murdered their loved one.

"My father called me hysterical, crying, telling me to get over there," said the victim's son, Greg Young.

Valerie Young's husband discovered her body in the garage of their Roy Road home on Dec. 23.

Valerie, 59, was missing her cellphone and purse.

Her son said that, the day before, his mother had gone to the bank and, when she returned home, she noticed something was off.

"My mom called my dad and brother, very shaken, that one of the doors was open to the house," he said.

The next day, she was dead.

Pearland police are being very tight-lipped about the case and are not talking about possible suspects.

"We know it doesn't involve our family members. It was someone outside our circle. We have no information. The person that murdered my mom is still on the loose," Greg Young said.

The family is hoping the $100,000 reward will generate leads for police.

If you have any information, contact Detective Despain at 281-997-4231.

