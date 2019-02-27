Pawn shop burglar fires at officers with semi-automatic pistol during shootout, police say

Shots rang out overnight in north Houston after police caught a man trying to break into a local pawn shop.

HOUSTON - Shots rang out overnight in north Houston after police caught a man trying to break into a local pawn shop.

Authorities said the incident happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday at a Cash America Pawn near Airline Drive and Tidwell Road.

The burglary alarm went off at the shop, and when police arrived two minutes later, they said they found a man crawling out of a hole he had cut into the back of the shop.

Officers said the man started shooting at them with a semi-automatic pistol and police returned fire.

The gun battle continued as the man fled down East Rogers Street and hid under a nearby pickup truck, authorities said.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said the man continued to shoot from under the vehicle. Officers dodged the shots and returned fire, hitting the man.

“The suspect that fired quite a few rounds from a semi-automatic pistol,” Acevedo said. “Neither officer was hurt and the suspect himself was fortunate he did not lose his life in this exchange of gunfire.”

According to authorities, the man was taken into custody and transported to Ben Taub hospital to be treated. He is expected to survive.

Special investigations and internal affairs will be looking into the shooting. Acevedo said the officers had their body cameras on during the gun battle.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.