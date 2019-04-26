Passenger shot, killed during Uber ride in north Harris County

Windows of a vehicle being driven by an Uber driver are shattered in north Harris County, Texas, after a shooting that killed a passenger April 26, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man who had been picked up by an Uber driver Friday was shot and killed during the ride, authorities said.

Authorities responded about 1:40 p.m. to a shopping center at the intersection of FM Road 1960 and T.C. Jester Boulevard.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said an Uber driver picked up a passenger at a house near T.C. Jester Boulevard and Laurel Creek Drive. When the passenger took a seat in the back of the car, another person walked around to the driver's side of the vehicle, fired into the back seat several times and ran from the scene.

VIDEO: Gonzalez provides update on shooting

Gonzalez said the Uber driver drove to the shopping center and called for help.

A search for the gunman is underway near the scene of the shooting. Gonzalez described him as a black man with long dreadlocks who was wearing a white T-shirt and tan pants.

The Uber driver was not injured, Gonzalez said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

