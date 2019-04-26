Part of church collapses on box truck, trapping driver

A driver had to be rescued after crashing into a church and having part of the roof collapse on the truck.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Part of a church roof collapsed Friday after a box truck drove into it in north Harris County, according to authorities.

The roof at the Resurrection Lutheran Church, near the intersection of Holzwarth Road and Meadow Edge Lane, fell on top of the truck's cab, trapping the driver, officials said.

Officials said the man who was driving the landscaping box truck tried to drive under a part of the building, but the truck was not able to fit. The truck struck the building, causing it to collapse.

Nearby hardware stores provided forklifts to lift the roof and get the driver out of the cab, according to authorities.

Major crash: @HCSOTexas deputies are at 20199 Holzwarth @ Meadow Edge Drive. A truck struck an unknown building & the building collapsed on top of the truck. The driver of a truck has been LifeFlighted to Memorial Hermann Hospital-Med Ctr. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/dvCDsSOiuJ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 26, 2019

The driver was taken to an area hospital via helicopter in unknown condition.

