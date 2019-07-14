Park and ride program to launch Monday for Pearland residents

PEARLAND, Texas - Good news for commuters in Pearland!

The city and Kerrville Bus company are launching a pilot park and ride program Monday.

Residents can now catch a bus to downtown Houston or the Medical Center. Round-trip tickets are $13 to $16, or you can buy a monthly pass for $250.

Buses will run from 5:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and return to Pearland starting around 3 p.m.

For a list of pickup and dropoff locations or to purchase tickets, click here.

