Parents accused of leaving 2-year-old in car overnight after party

Angel Esquivel-Blanco (left) and Olga Esquivel (right) are seen in these mugshots released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 21, 2018.

HOUSTON - Parents of a 2-year-old Humble girl who died earlier this year are accused of leaving the child in the car overnight after coming home from a party.

Olga Esquivel and Angel Esquivel-Blanco, both 25, are charged with abandoning a child in connection with the Sept. 16 death of Alicia Esquivel. Olga Esquivel is also charged with tampering with a corpse.

Harris County prosecutors said Esquivel originally told investigators that her daughter was sleeping with her and her husband when the child died. Prosecutors said the story changed after investigators determined that the child had been alive in the car as late as 10 a.m. the day she died.

Prosecutors said Esquivel later told detectives that she and her husband had returned home from a party about midnight before Alicia died. Prosecutors said Esquivel helped her intoxicated husband into the house and the couple fell asleep. Prosecutors said Esquivel reported that she woke about noon the next day and realized that Alicia was still in the car.

Investigators said Esquivel reported splashing water on Alicia and performing CPR, but it was too late. She said she waited an hour to call 911 because her cellphone battery was dead, investigators said.

If convicted, the mother and father face up to 20 years in prison.

