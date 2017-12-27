Paralyzed woman who was pregnant during violent 2016 Katz Boutique robbery suing her former employer

HOUSTON - A young woman who was robbed, shot and paralyzed while at work and learned she was pregnant while recovering in the hospital is suing her former employer.

Paxton Webb, 24, was working at Katz Boutique, an adult video store, 14707 Eastex Freeway in Humble Dec. 24, 2016, when two men entered the store about 2 a.m.

"Second I see the first guy, I know this isn't going to be good," Webb said.

The assailants entered the cashier's booth of the 24-hour store, which was protected by a "flimsy lock" according to a civil lawsuit filed Tuesday in District Court.

"We have filed suit against Paxton's employer for not taking any steps to ensure her safety," attorney Rick Laminack said in an interview.

The lawsuit details several allegations that amount to negligence and liability claims.

Webb, who is permanently paralyzed from the chest down after a bullet severed her spinal cord, learned in the hospital that she was four weeks pregnant.

Her daughter, Hunter, is now a happy, healthy 4-month-old. But Webb said she is saddened that she is unable to do many physical activities with her growing daughter.

"I realize there are going to be some things that I can't do and it doesn't make it easier. Nothing is easy about this," Webb said.

The case, now a year old, remains unsolved. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and earn up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction.

Webb's family and friends are encouraging people touched by her story to donate what they can afford by clicking link here.

KPRC 2 reached out the Katz Boutique's owner regarding the lawsuit, but they have not responded.

