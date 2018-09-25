Pair used reprogrammed credit cards to steal 1,000 gallons of fuel, police say

At left and right, the two men accused of stealing more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel from a southeast Houston station sit in the back of patrol cars Sept. 24, 2018. At center, police showcase the gift and credit cards the two men are…

HOUSTON - Two men were arrested Monday after police said they used reprogrammed credit and gift cards to steal 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel at a southeast Houston station.

The incident was reported about 11:15 p.m. near East Orem Drive and Telephone Road.

Houston police said two men pulled up to the unmanned fuel station in a box truck and pumped more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel into two large tanks that were connected to the main tank. Police said those two tanks were hidden behind mattresses in the back of the truck.

Investigators said the pair used credit and gift cards which had been reprogrammed with stolen credit card numbers to buy the fuel.

Police said undercover officers surrounded the truck and arrested the men, who were later spotted in the back of patrol cars. Police said the men are believed to be responsible for other thefts. Their identities were not immediately released.

The cost of a gallon of diesel fuel at the station was listed at $2.89, meaning the men are accused of stealing nearly $3,000 in fuel.

