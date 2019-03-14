Pack of dogs mauls man to death, Galveston County officials say

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - A pack of dogs mauled a man to death Wednesday near Santa Fe, according to authorities.

The man was killed at a residence in the 5600 block of Highland Road in western Galveston County.

The victim's brother called 911 around 3:50 p.m., saying his brother had been attacked by three dogs and he thought he may be dead, officials said.

"You know, the family is distraught. They were at the hospital with their loved one," Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. "From what I’ve been told by investigators right now, unknown breed, and it appears to be three and it was a relative's dogs."

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died, according to investigators.

Questions remain as to how the incident unfolded.

"Were they in a certain area that they weren’t suppose to be? And he would not have been aware that they were there until it was too late?" Trochesset said.

While many details remain unclear about the attack, neighbors said it's a very unfortunate situation.

"I feel horrible for the family ... my deepest condolences are with them," Katie Ewing said.

The three dogs were taken by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. They are being held at a shelter in Texas City. The breeds have not been determined.

The fate of the dogs remains unknown. It's also unclear if any charges will be filed.

The victim's identity has not been released.

