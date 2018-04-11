Owner speaks out after beauty store robbed by 5 men

With the precision of what the owner of the Beauty Spot in the 6000 block of Antoine Drive in northwest Houston believed was a well-oiled machine, five guys ran into the store Sunday afternoon .

Four of them wore hoods, hiding their faces and at least two pulled guns.

WATCH: Beauty shop surveillance video

Two of the men jumped over the counter, with one kicking owner Jay Youm, while the other put a gun to Youm’s head and started counting.

"They were asking me to open the register. 'And if you don't open it in time I'm gonna shoot your head' and it went from '5...4...3...'," he said.

The robbers demanded money from the registers. At the same time, another man bagged up expensive hair extensions. All of this happened while a customer, employee and Youm’s wife were inside.

"You're just reacting to their instructions. After they leave, you feel anger, obviously get scared and mistrust," he said.

One of the robbers pulled a cash register off the counter, threw it to the floor, stomped on it and stole the money inside.

"We've been here a long time. Over 20 years. And we keep a good relationship with our customers and with the community in general and this really hurts us inside. Mentally more than material," Youm said.

Youm believes three women captured on store surveillance video about 20 minutes before the robbery could be involved. He said cameras outside showed the women sharing rides with the men with guns. Youm said. "I want them brought to justice, really. So they don't get any more victims, hardworking people like us."

The Houston Police Department says it is investigating this aggravated robbery. If you can help solve this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.

