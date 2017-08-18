Over 250 sex buyers, traffickers arrested on prostitution charges during sting

HOUSTON - More than 250 sex buyers and traffickers were arrested on prostitution charges during a month-long sting by the Houston Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
A national coalition of law enforcement agencies called the National Johns Suppression Initiative made over 1,000 arrests between June 28 and July 31. Law enforcement agencies in 17 states took part in the operation.
Harris County deputies arrested 161 sex buyers and HPD officers arrested 88 sex buyers and nine sex traffickers.
“Our aim is for Harris County and Houston to shed the dubious distinction as America’s sex trafficking capital,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. “By focusing our efforts on sex buyers who are seeking to take advantage of sex trafficking victims, we are putting these predators on notice that our community won’t tolerate their behavior.”
The annual operation is coordinated by the Cook County Sheriff's Office in Illinois.
PHOTOS: 250+ sex buyers, traffickers arrested on prostitution charges during sting
1 of 229
2 of 229
3 of 229
4 of 229
5 of 229
6 of 229
7 of 229
8 of 229
9 of 229
10 of 229
11 of 229
12 of 229
13 of 229
14 of 229
15 of 229
16 of 229
17 of 229
18 of 229
19 of 229
20 of 229
21 of 229
22 of 229
23 of 229
24 of 229
25 of 229
26 of 229
27 of 229
28 of 229
29 of 229
30 of 229
31 of 229
32 of 229
33 of 229
34 of 229
35 of 229
36 of 229
37 of 229
38 of 229
39 of 229
40 of 229
41 of 229
42 of 229
43 of 229
44 of 229
45 of 229
46 of 229
47 of 229
48 of 229
49 of 229
50 of 229
51 of 229
52 of 229
53 of 229
54 of 229
55 of 229
56 of 229
57 of 229
58 of 229
59 of 229
60 of 229
61 of 229
62 of 229
63 of 229
64 of 229
65 of 229
66 of 229
67 of 229
68 of 229
69 of 229
70 of 229
71 of 229
72 of 229
73 of 229
74 of 229
75 of 229
76 of 229
77 of 229
78 of 229
79 of 229
80 of 229
81 of 229
82 of 229
83 of 229
84 of 229
85 of 229
86 of 229
87 of 229
88 of 229
89 of 229
90 of 229
91 of 229
92 of 229
93 of 229
94 of 229
95 of 229
96 of 229
97 of 229
98 of 229
99 of 229
100 of 229
101 of 229
102 of 229
103 of 229
104 of 229
105 of 229
106 of 229
107 of 229
108 of 229
109 of 229
110 of 229
111 of 229
112 of 229
113 of 229
114 of 229
115 of 229
116 of 229
117 of 229
118 of 229
119 of 229
120 of 229
121 of 229
122 of 229
123 of 229
124 of 229
125 of 229
126 of 229
127 of 229
128 of 229
129 of 229
130 of 229
131 of 229
132 of 229
133 of 229
134 of 229
135 of 229
136 of 229
137 of 229
138 of 229
139 of 229
140 of 229
141 of 229
142 of 229
143 of 229
144 of 229
145 of 229
146 of 229
147 of 229
148 of 229
149 of 229
150 of 229
151 of 229
152 of 229
153 of 229
154 of 229
155 of 229
156 of 229
157 of 229
158 of 229
159 of 229
160 of 229
161 of 229
162 of 229
163 of 229
164 of 229
165 of 229
166 of 229
167 of 229
168 of 229
169 of 229
170 of 229
171 of 229
172 of 229
173 of 229
174 of 229
175 of 229
176 of 229
177 of 229
178 of 229
179 of 229
180 of 229
181 of 229
182 of 229
183 of 229
184 of 229
185 of 229
186 of 229
187 of 229
188 of 229
189 of 229
190 of 229
191 of 229
192 of 229
193 of 229
194 of 229
195 of 229
196 of 229
197 of 229
198 of 229
199 of 229
200 of 229
201 of 229
202 of 229
203 of 229
204 of 229
205 of 229
206 of 229
207 of 229
208 of 229
209 of 229
210 of 229
211 of 229
212 of 229
213 of 229
214 of 229
215 of 229
216 of 229
217 of 229
218 of 229
219 of 229
220 of 229
221 of 229
222 of 229
223 of 229
224 of 229
225 of 229
226 of 229
227 of 229
228 of 229
229 of 229
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit operated the sting with the cooperation of eight area hotels.
They made a handful of significant arrests:
- A man in possession of 60 grams of hydrocodone and $4,360 cash, which was submitted for possible seizure.
- A man who was previously arrested for prostitution by the Vice Unit in January.
- A convicted sex offender.
- A man in possession of $6,722, which was submitted for possible seizure.
- Two suspects with handguns in their vehicles.
“I want to commend the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit for their tireless work to make our community safer for our most vulnerable residents,” Gonzalez said. “We will continue to vigorously pursue sex buyers so that they never feel comfortable paying for sex in Harris County.”
The Houston Area Women’s Center is deep in the trenches in the fight to stop sex trafficking in Houston. The center provides support services to victims and survivors.
“It’s happening right in our backyard. It’s so important to address this issue. Those numbers are astonishing and it’s so important that we still come together to try and help reduce those numbers. It is our responsibility as a community to respond as well,” said Celinda Guerra of the Houston Area Women’s Center.
Download the Click2Houston news app in your app store to stay up-to-date with the latest news while you're on the go.
Sign up for KPRC 2 newsletters to get breaking news, sports, entertainment, contests and more delivered straight to your email inbox.
Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.