Organizations survey homeless population in Houston

Several organizations are coming together Tuesday to count the homeless people in and around Houston.
Organizations like Coalition for the Homeless are documenting the numbers to create a snapshot of the homeless population in Houston.
The survey is required by HUD for continued funding.
The homeless who are in shelters were counted on Monday.
Outreach workers began the count of the unsheltered homeless on Tuesday.
Th survey will take at least two days.
The homeless will be asked where they spent the night on Jan. 22 and what their housing needs are.
