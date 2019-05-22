Story changes after homeowner shoots person outside his home, police say

A would-be burglar is dead and a homeowner is shaken after police say he shot and killed a man who was trying to break into his vehicle.

HOUSTON - One person is dead after police say a homeowner opened fire on someone he believed was a threat.

Initially, police had reported that four people had been trying to break into a homeowner’s vehicle so the homeowner opened fire, killing one of them.

After further investigation, police said the group of teens did not appear to be trying to break into the vehicle.

Police said the residents of the home heard shots outside and thought their home was being shot at, so the father came outside to investigate.

He saw one of the teens in front of his home and felt threatened, so the father opened fire on him, police said. The father also fired at an SUV the teens used as transportation.

Shortly after the shooting, police said that same SUV showed up at a nearby hospital and a 19-year-old inside was pronounced dead.

Officers said they found paintball shells and paintball splatter on the house. Police said they also found shell casings, but do not know if they came from the homeowner or someone else.

Police said they are trying to determine if the teens were firing a paintball gun, a normal gun or both.

A 17-year-old lives inside the home and police said the group may have connections to the teen and may have targeted the house.

Officers said at least one of the teens went to the house to fight the teen who lives there.

Police have detained the father and son, along with three others believed to be around 17 years old.

Investigators are still working to learn more details about the shooting.

