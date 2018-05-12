Omni Houston Hotel scheduled to reopen in November

HOUSTON - The Omni Houston Hotel is scheduled to reopen on Nov. 1, according to the Galleria-area hotel’s website.

The 378-room hotel, located on 4 Riverway, is currently closed. The hotel is undergoing renovations following severe flooding due to Hurricane Harvey. One person died in the hotel during the hurricane evacuations.

The Houston Business Journal reported the $30 million renovations will include floor-to-ceiling windows, open communal spaces and the idea of bringing the outdoors inside.

The hotel will also sport a high-end retail venue, coffee and wine bar, a whiskey room and the return of the Black Swan nightclub, per the release cited by the Houston Business Journal.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.