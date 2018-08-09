Ogg to launch culture-based plan aimed at helping domestic violence victims

HOUSTON - Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg will launch a program Thursday aimed at helping victims of domestic violence from certain segments of the population.

Ogg said in a news release about the program that it will provide advocacy services for victims of domestic violence, dating violence, stalking and sexual assault in specific cultures, including South Asian, Middle Eastern, Vietnamese, Hispanic and African-American.

The project is focused on decreasing the barriers victims from these specific communities face when accessing service providers.

More details about the program were expected to be released at an event at Crime Stoppers of Houston on Thursday afternoon.

