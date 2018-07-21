Officials warn people of credit card skimmers after 2 devices found in northwest Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities are warning people to beware of credit card skimmers after two devices were found at the same gas station in northwest Houston.

The Texas Department of Agriculture said they were called out to Pic-N-Sav located at 7710 W. Little York Rd on Thursday after someone reported a credit card skimmer at pump No. 4.

According to a press release, they closed the pump until a deputy from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrived.

A skimmer is a device used to steal credit card information whenever someone inserts their card into the slot.

Authorities said on July 9, a different credit card skimmer was found at pump No. 3. Both devices are in custody of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Texas Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller made a YouTube video last year to warn Texans about how thieves steal people’s information at the pump.

Tips from the Texas Department of Agriculture:

Use pump closest to storefront, in line of sight of store personnel.

Before pumping, check for unusual Bluetooth signals with an ID or string of numbers and letters it; might be a skimmer.

Check that security tape on pump cabinet has not been damaged. Torn tape might indicate cabinet opened without store personnel's knowledge.

Safest bet is to pay inside with cash.

Always save the receipt and monitor your bank statements after filling up.

If you think you've been skimmed, contact 1-800-TELL-TDA and we will send an inspector to check it out.

“The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) looks for illegal credit card skimmers as part of our consumer protection responsibilities for over 400,000 fuel pumps statewide. If a skimmer device is suspected or found, TDA will contact local law enforcement authorities for removal of the device and subsequent criminal investigation,” said the state in a statement.

To watch Commissioner Sid Miller’s full video, click here.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.