'Lower and slower': NTSB says speed of wrecked plane not consistent with trying to land

The wreckage of a plane is seen April 22, 2019, after a plane crash that killed six people near Kerrville, Texas.

KERRVILLE, Texas - The National Transportation Safety Board held a news conference Tuesday concerning the plane crash near Kerrville that killed six people.

According to the NTSB, investigators are still working to determine what brought the plane down, but a preliminary report is expected to be released sometime next week.

The NTSB also said the full factual report could take 12-18 months.

During the conference, NTSB officials said they are speaking to three witnesses who saw a spiraling plane.

Though they did not mention why the plane might have gone down, the NTSB did say the plane had a high vertical speed and low forward speed, which is inconsistent with trying to land. NTSB officials said the plane was about 2,000 feet above ground level, which is "lower and slower than you would expect" from a plane that was 6 miles away from the destination.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the twin-engine Beechcraft BE58 left from West Houston Airport around 9 a.m. Monday before crashing at a private ranch just 6 miles from the Kerrville Municipal Airport, where it was preparing to land.

Pilot Jeffrey Carl Weiss, 65, and all five of his passengers were killed in the crash.

Among the passengers were a lacrosse coach from a Houston-area high school, her husband (who was in real estate), an architect, the husband of the Houston Ballet artistic director and a landscaping business owner.

Investigators with the FAA and NTSB are in charge of the investigation and are working to determine the cause of the crash.

The NTSB said they do not know if a mayday call was made, but no components are missing from the wreckage and they do have engine data, which will help in the investigation.

