Harris County program lets low-level offenders clean records while cleaning bayous

HOUSTON - An improved diversion program launched Wednesday in Harris County lets nonviolent, low-level offenders clean up their records by cleaning up the county’s waterways.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said the improved “Clean and Green” program lets eligible people who are selected by her office to avoid being jailed or given a criminal conviction by performing up to 12 hours of community service.

Ogg said the program, which is a partnership with American Youth Works and the Texas Conservation Corps, will cost each offender $240, which will cover the cost of the program.

There will be 160 slots available each month, Ogg said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the county jail is one of the largest in the county and is nearly at capacity. He said the program helps keep the jail population out of control and breaks the cycle of the stigma associated with jail time.

Ogg said the program will provide about $240,000 worth of labor to Harris County each year, and create a regular way to clean up trash along the banks of the bayous.

Organizers said the first participants in the program will begin working next week.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.