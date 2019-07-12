LIVE STREAM: Officials to address harassment claim leveled by New England Patriots player

RICHMOND, Texas - Fort Bend County officials are expected to address Friday allegations that a New England Patriots player was harassed during a traffic stop there.

According to the Boston Globe, linebacker Elandon Roberts said in a complaint he filed about the March 10 traffic stop that he was turning in the Pecan Grove neighborhood in Richmond when he was pulled over by a deputy who accused him of speeding. He claimed the deputy called for backup and that he felt embarrassed and harassed.

The Globe reported that the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deemed Roberts’ complaint “not sustained.”

Fort Bend County authorities said they plan to show video of the traffic stop in question during a 1:30 p.m. news conference. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.

A Port Arthur, Texas, native, Roberts played football at the University of Houston from 2013 to 2015 and was drafted by the Patriots in 2016.

This story will be updated after the news conference.

