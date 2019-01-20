Officials search for missing 71-year-old man last seen in Harris County

HOUSTON - Texas EquuSearch is asking for the public's help in finding a 71-year-old man who went missing on Friday in Harris County.

Mahabir Paul was last seen driving a black, 2013 Kia Forte. Officials said Paul has diabetes and has displayed the symptoms of dementia.

Paul was last known to be wearing a black hat, maroon plaid shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes with blue tips. He also is known to have scars on his arms.

Anyone with any information on Paul's whereabouts is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-755-7427 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.