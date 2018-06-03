Deputies recover body of 12-year-old girl last seen in San Jacinto River

HOUSTON - The body of a 12-year-old girl who last seen in San Jacinto River was recovered Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Harris County sheriff's deputies were searching for the girl in the 12000 block of Beach Street.

Our Marine Unit is actively searching for a 12-year-old girl last seen in the San Jacinto River in the 12000 block of Beach Street. #hounews pic.twitter.com/M9JMuHTolc — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 3, 2018

Deputies said the girl went missing while swimming in the San Jacinto River. Her body was later recovered where she was pronounced dead, deputies said.

