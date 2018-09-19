Officials raid rehab facility where priest accused of abuse was treated

At left, the sign outside the Shalom Center in Splendora, Texas, is seen on Sept. 19, 2018. At right, the Rev. Manuel La Rosa-Lopez is seen in a mugshot released by the Conroe Police Department on Sept. 12, 2018.

CONROE, Texas - Investigators on Wednesday executed a search warrant at the rehabilitation facility where a Catholic priest accused of abuse at a Conroe church was treated.

Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office took part in the raid at the Shalom Center on Morgan Drive in Splendora.

The Rev. Manuel La Rosa-Lopez is charged with four counts of indecency with a child after two people accused him of sexually abusing them when they were children.

Investigators said the abuse happened while La Rosa-Lopez was assigned to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Court records showed that a man and woman, who have no connection to each other, each accused La-Rose Lopez of fondling and kissing them. The man said La-Rose Lopez showed him pictures of partially nude men, according to the records. Both of them were under 17 years old at the time of the abuse, according to the records.

According to the application for the search warrant, investigators are looking for files related to investigations of La Rosa-Lopez or disciplinary actions taken against the priest. Investigators are also looking for files related to his treatment, as well as electronic devices that could contain records, billing and payment information and images of partially naked men or women, according to the application.

La Rosa-Lopez turned himself in to authorities last week. He was released from jail on bond.

The priest currently serves at St. John Fisher Catholic Church in Richmond.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.